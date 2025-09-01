Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.35.

Get Our Latest Report on AFRM

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 680.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. Affirm has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $6,231,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 242,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,164,400. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $89,217,029. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Affirm by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.