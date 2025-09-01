Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Shares of ALB opened at $84.87 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 243,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

