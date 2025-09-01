Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $23.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.9375.

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

