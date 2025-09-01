Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLE opened at $169.72 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $172.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

