Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $37.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.5556.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.82 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $271,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,613. This trade represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,254,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,844,000 after buying an additional 1,418,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,549,000 after buying an additional 108,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,302,000 after buying an additional 934,048 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 1,806,183 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after buying an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Stories

