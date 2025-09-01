AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 2,168 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 803.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 979,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,300.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 218,364 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 212,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,367,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEU. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price objective on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

LEU opened at $201.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $264.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

