AlphaQuest LLC Buys 8,369 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. $RWAY

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 920.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Runway Growth Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of RWAY opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $394.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.70. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.73.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.2%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

