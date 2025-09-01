AlphaQuest LLC Grows Position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 600.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 61.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 217.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

