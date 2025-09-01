AlphaQuest LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 108,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total value of $19,585,349.28. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,830,064.16. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 44,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $7,975,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,530,522 shares of company stock worth $275,565,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $179.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.50. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

