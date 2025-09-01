AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $54.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.33. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.08 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,634.30. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $56,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,236.44. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Research raised Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

