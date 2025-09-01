AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $623,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,726.96. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $315,132.82. Following the sale, the director owned 46,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,933.82. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUPN stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

