AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,483.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 441,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,459,000 after purchasing an additional 303,966 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.44.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total transaction of $4,503,161.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,153.01. This represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $647.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $582.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $688.12. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

