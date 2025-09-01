Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Bank of America

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMBA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Performance

Insider Activity

AMBA opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 6,804.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.