Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Ambarella

AMBA opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.08. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $63,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

