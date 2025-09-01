Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

AMBA stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

