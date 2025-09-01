Analysts Set Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $11.42

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.4167.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Amcor Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2,064.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,335,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Amcor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $16,995,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,506,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

