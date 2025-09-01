Analysts Set Expectations for Kohl’s’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a report issued on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KSS. Citigroup increased their target price on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kohl's

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.74. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Kohl’s by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Kohl’s by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 113,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 199,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 144,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

