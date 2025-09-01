Analysts Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Target Price at $50.50

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

GBCI opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In related news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $35,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,252.32. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4,580.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 142,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 139,346 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

