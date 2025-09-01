Analysts Set Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Price Target at $15.60

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KYTX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of KYTX stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 989,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,139 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 461,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 442,090 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,738 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

