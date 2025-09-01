Analysts Set LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Target Price at $13.17

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1667.

Get LifeMD alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFMD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LifeMD

LifeMD Trading Down 4.2%

Insider Activity at LifeMD

LFMD stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55.

In related news, insider Stefan Galluppi sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,052,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,958.62. This represents a 51.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,459,646.98. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,800. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LifeMD by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,155,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 5.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 67,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 129,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 205.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 515,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 346,171 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.