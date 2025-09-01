Analysts Set Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $119.00

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Roblox has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $63,428,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,518,433.34. This trade represents a 76.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 150,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $14,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 389,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,851,527.75. This trade represents a 27.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,881,729 shares of company stock worth $385,940,060 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Roblox by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

