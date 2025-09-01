Analysts Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) PT at $10.00

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

RXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RxSight from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on RxSight from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on RxSight from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RxSight from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 161.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 614.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $369.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.17. RxSight has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 21.93%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

