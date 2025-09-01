Analysts Set Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) PT at $13.88

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.8750.
SGHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of SGHC opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.09. Super Group has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $12.37.
Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.
About Super Group (SGHC)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Further Reading
