Analysts Set Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) PT at $13.88

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHCGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.8750.

SGHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 364.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 4,606.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of SGHC opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.09. Super Group has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

