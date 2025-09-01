Analysts Set Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:MODG opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,614.75. This trade represents a 55.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at $914,310.72. This represents a 50.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 845,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.