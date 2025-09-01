Analysts Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Target Price at $2.13

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.1250.

Get Traeger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COOK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COOK

Traeger Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.44. Traeger has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 176,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $257,580.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 14,228,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,774,017.34. This trade represents a 1.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 727,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,602. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Traeger by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 38,559 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Traeger by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Traeger by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 217,771 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.