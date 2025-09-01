Analysts Set Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target at $136.00

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

