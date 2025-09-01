Analysts Set Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target at $136.00

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.
VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
VOD stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.65.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
