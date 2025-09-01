Analysts Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target at $53.20

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on XENE. Wedbush raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

