Analyzing Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) & Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI)

Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI) and Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Lowe’s Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lowe’s Companies $83.67 billion 1.73 $6.96 billion $12.17 21.24

Analyst Ratings

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Mint Incorporation.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mint Incorporation and Lowe’s Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mint Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lowe’s Companies 1 9 16 0 2.58

Lowe’s Companies has a consensus target price of $284.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than Mint Incorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Lowe’s Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Lowe’s Companies 8.20% -52.02% 15.13%

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Mint Incorporation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mint Incorporation

Mint, Inc. Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, renters, businesses, and government. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

