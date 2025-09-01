Analyzing NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGenomics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and NeoGenomics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.44 million ($0.69) -8.28 NeoGenomics $660.57 million 1.72 -$78.73 million ($0.81) -10.84

DiaMedica Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoGenomics. NeoGenomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiaMedica Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -78.99% -69.94% NeoGenomics -15.10% -2.72% -1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and NeoGenomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeoGenomics 0 8 4 0 2.33

DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 116.00%. NeoGenomics has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.76%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than NeoGenomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NeoGenomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats NeoGenomics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease. The company also develops DM300, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of severe inflammatory diseases. In addition, it develops treatment for neurological disease. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories. It also provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains. In addition, the company also provides molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; morphologic analysis, which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients' oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

