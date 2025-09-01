Analyzing Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) & RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) and RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. RPM International pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 126.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPM International pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPM International has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPM International has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 RPM International 0 7 5 1 2.54

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westlake Chemical Partners and RPM International, as provided by MarketBeat.

RPM International has a consensus target price of $131.09, suggesting a potential upside of 4.54%. Given RPM International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RPM International is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and RPM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 4.78% 6.38% 4.00% RPM International 9.34% 24.94% 9.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of RPM International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and RPM International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.14 billion 0.69 $62.39 million $1.49 14.91 RPM International $7.37 billion 2.18 $688.69 million $5.35 23.44

RPM International has higher revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Partners. Westlake Chemical Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPM International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RPM International beats Westlake Chemical Partners on 17 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Westlake Chemical Partners LP was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems. It also provides polymer flooring systems; fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes; corrosion-control coating, containment and railcar lining, fire and sound proofing, and heat and cryogenic insulation products; specialty construction products; amine curing agents, reactive diluents, and epoxy resins; fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; fire and water damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and disinfecting products; fuel additives; wood treatments, coatings, and touch-up products; and nail enamels, polishes, and coating components. In addition, it offers solutions for the paint contractors and DIYers, concrete restoration and flooring, metallic and faux finish coatings, cleaners, and hobby paints and cements; and caulks, adhesives, insulating foams, and patches, as well as spackling, glazing, and repair products. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

