Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $65.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.
ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland
Ashland Stock Performance
Shares of ASH stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52. Ashland has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%.The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashland Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently -8.86%.
Ashland Company Profile
Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.
