Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives $38.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.3333.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.7%

AUB opened at $35.75 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $377.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $45,377.09. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,700.03. The trade was a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $246,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,208.12. This trade represents a 2.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $606,502 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after buying an additional 97,323 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.