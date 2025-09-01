Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Down 10.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. 649,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price target on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlas Engineered Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market cap of C$49.93 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

