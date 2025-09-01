Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Down 10.1% – Here’s Why

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. 649,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price target on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$49.93 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.