Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Down 10.1% – Here’s Why

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. 649,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price target on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.58.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Engineered Products
Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance
Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Engineered Products
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.