Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. 649,129 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Desjardins set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlas Engineered Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

