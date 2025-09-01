Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. 649,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Engineered Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.58.
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
