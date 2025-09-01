Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. 649,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Engineered Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$49.93 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

