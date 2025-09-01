Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. 649,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.58.

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.93 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.87.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

