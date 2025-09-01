Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 447,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 571% from the average session volume of 66,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Aurania Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.