Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $314.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $326.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.58.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

