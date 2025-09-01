Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $363.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.22.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $314.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.65 and a 200 day moving average of $284.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

