Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BURL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.7%

BURL stock opened at $290.35 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $309.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 258.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 235.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 250.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Burlington Stores by 48.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.