Barclays Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $85.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. TD Securities raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TCOM
Trip.com Group Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 67.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.