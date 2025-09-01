Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.82.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. HealthEquity has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,413,400.80. The trade was a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

