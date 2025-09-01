Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,395,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,570,510,000 after acquiring an additional 419,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,631,429 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $927,753,000 after acquiring an additional 496,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038,506 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $472,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,548,650 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,351,000 after acquiring an additional 621,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,617 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $235,064,000 after acquiring an additional 991,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

