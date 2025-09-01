Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $73.59 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5,519.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 170,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

