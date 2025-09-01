Best Buy’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5,519.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 170,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,972,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

