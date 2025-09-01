Best Buy’s (BBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $74.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 278,042 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,894 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

