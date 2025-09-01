BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $135.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.8022.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Down 1.9%

BNTX opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.39. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.36) EPS. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 5,710.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,711 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in BioNTech by 44.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.