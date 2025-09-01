Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$7.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIR shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

BIR stock opened at C$6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.40. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.53 and a 12 month high of C$7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 119,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$884,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total transaction of C$188,672.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,800 shares of company stock worth $1,075,465. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

