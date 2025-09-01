Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$32.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDT. Raymond James Financial cut Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$22.61 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

